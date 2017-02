DALLAS Oct 21 Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said on Friday he disagrees with another top Fed official who suggested the central bank add to its holdings of mortgage-related debt, exposing rifts within the institution.

"I am not similarly inclined," Fisher said when asked whether he agrees with a proposal put forward on Thursday by Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo. (Reporting by Chris Baltimore, writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)