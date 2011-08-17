MIDLAND, Texas Aug 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve will do what it feels is best for the U.S. economy, regardless of any political heat, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"We are going to do what's right," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech in Midland, Texas. "We are indifferent to political criticism."

He made the remarks after Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry created a stir on Monday when he said he would consider it "treasonous" if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke "prints more money between now and the election" in November 2012.

Perry said Texans would treat Bernanke "pretty ugly" if the U.S. central bank printed more money ahead of the presidential election.

Fisher, who opposed the Bernanke-led Fed's decision last week to ease monetary policy further by holding rates near zero for another two years, declined to comment specifically on Perry.

But he reiterated his respect for Bernanke, and said he does not believe the Fed has drawn a particularly large amount of attention in the presidential campaign season so far.

The focus of candidates, he said, should be on U.S. fiscal policy, not on the Fed.

Perry on Wednesday called for more transparency from the Federal Reserve to show that the U.S. central bank was not engaging in unspecified "improper" actions.

