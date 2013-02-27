NEW YORK Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve "should be oblivious to politics" as it reverses its accommodative monetary policies in the future, Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said on Wednesday.

Though the remittances that the Fed sends the U.S. Treasury may turn negative as rates on its held bonds eventually rise, Fisher said politicians should remember that the central bank's large-scale asset purchases have over the last few years remitted tens of billions of dollars to the government.