GAINESVILLE, Texas Dec 18 Dallas Federal
Reserve President Richard Fisher said Tuesday he had opposed the
Fed's recent bond-buying programs because he did not think they
are very effective in bringing down the high jobless rate, a top
Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I don't think it's as effective...as my colleagues do," he
told the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Fed last Wednesday said it would keep interest rates
near zero until unemployment -- now at 7.7 percent -- fell at
least to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does not rise above
2.5 percent. It was the first time the Fed had picked a specific
marker for unemployment to guide policy.
The Fed also decided to buy $45 billion of Treasury bonds
monthly, on top of the $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities
it has been buying each month since September, until it sees a
substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor
market.