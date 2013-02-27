DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
NEW YORK Feb 27 An outspoken policy hawk at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday upped the ante on his criticism of the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program, arguing he would like to see the purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities tapered immediately.
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, had not previously been explicit about when the Fed should begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly asset buys.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations