NEW YORK Oct 17 A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he is seeing signs of the United States re-entering a "housing bubble," and warned about the U.S. central bank's ongoing purchases of mortgage-based bonds.

"I'm beginning to see signs not just in my district but across the country that we are entering once again a housing bubble," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters. "So that leads me ... to be very cautious about our mortgage-backed securities purchase program."