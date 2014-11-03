NEW YORK Nov 3 Raising the U.S. Federal Reserve's key interest rate in late-summer of 2015, as financial markets generally expect, would be waiting too long, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Monday.

Fisher, a hawkish Fed policymaker who is stepping down early next year, said he remains worried that the central bank will wait too long to raise rates given inflation is only slightly below a 2-percent target. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)