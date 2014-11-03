BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences prices public offering of 6,830,000 shares of common stock
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Prices public offering of 6,830,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 Raising the U.S. Federal Reserve's key interest rate in late-summer of 2015, as financial markets generally expect, would be waiting too long, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Monday.
Fisher, a hawkish Fed policymaker who is stepping down early next year, said he remains worried that the central bank will wait too long to raise rates given inflation is only slightly below a 2-percent target. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of Class A common stock
* Xoma announces full repayment of hercules technology growth capital debt obligation