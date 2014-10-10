Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
DALLAS Oct 10 The Federal Reserve may have gone too far with its super-easy accommodative interest rate policy, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
The gap between yields on risky corporate bonds compared with yields on Treasuries, seen as among the safest of assets, suggests "we may have overshot our mark," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a group of teachers.
Labor market dynamics are improving and "not signficantly experiencing any inflationary pressure," he said, adding that he expects economic growth to pick up over the next six months. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h