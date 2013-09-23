By Ann Saphir
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 23 The White House has handled
the process of picking the next chair of the Federal Reserve
"terribly," a top official at the U.S. central bank said on
Monday in an unusual public critique of the delicate, and
traditionally discreet, selection process.
President Barack Obama's effort to settle on a candidate to
succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term expires in
January became front-page news after leaks that suggested former
Obama adviser Lawrence Summers was the preferred candidate.
The news accounts spurred a public campaign on behalf of Fed
Vice Chair Janet Yellen and drew a torrent of criticism against
Summers from liberal Democrats who dislike him for a record of
favoring financial deregulation and for remarks in the past that
some saw as sexist.
Twenty Senate Democrats signed a letter to Obama in July
urging him to pick Yellen, and Summers unexpectedly withdrew his
name from consideration on Sept. 15, citing a potentially
acrimonious Senate confirmation.
"The White House has mishandled this terribly," Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told the Texas
Association of Independent Bankers. "It just makes it sound like
we are a political instrument. We are not, we cannot be, we
should not be, we must never be a political instrument."
His remarks were rare for a senior official of the Fed,
which takes great care to stay above the political fray in order
to preserve the institution's independence.
But they reflect real discomfort within the central bank
over the manner in which the process has played out publicly,
after Obama unexpectedly said in June that current Fed chief Ben
Bernanke had already stayed in the job "a lot longer than he
wanted or he was supposed to."
In the wake of Summers' withdrawal, the White House has made
clear that Yellen is the leading contender. Obama is expected to
make an announcement soon, although a source familiar with the
process said an announcement was unlikely this week.
As someone perceived as a policy dove, Yellen is at the
opposite end of the spectrum from the hawkish Fisher. But Fisher
made clear he admires her, adding that they exchange a kiss at
the start of every Fed policy meeting.
"She would make a great chairperson. I think it was
denigrating to her to watch this whole thing being debated in
public ... It was denigrating to Larry Summers as well," Fisher
said. "I hope the next time we go through this process it is
done with more grace," he added.