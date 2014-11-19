(Clarifies in first, third and fourth paragraph that ex-chair
will advise search; adds that board, not the advisory group,
will pick chief)
Nov 19 Mike Ullman, the outgoing chairman of the
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, will help with the search for the
regional Fed bank's next president even after Ullman's term
expires on Dec. 31, a Dallas Fed spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Washington-based Federal Reserve Board said earlier in
the day that it will elevate Renu Khator, a University of
Houston chancellor and the bank's current deputy chair, to
Ullman's spot at the start of 2015.
Ullman, who is also chief executive of J.C. Penney Co Inc
, will stay on the advisory group charged with helping
the board of directors pick a successor for Richard Fisher, who
in March will retire after 10 years as president of the Dallas
Fed.
The advisory group's other members include three other
former chairmen of the Dallas Fed, as well as incoming chair
Khator and the Fed Board's new pick for vice chair, BNSF Railway
Co Executive Chair Matthew Rose.
Rose is currently a director at the Dallas Fed.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse)