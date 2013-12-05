COLLEGE STATION, Texas Dec 5 The Federal Reserve should lay out a clear plan for the end of its current round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official who has never supported the bond-buying program said on Thursday.

"We should define a very clear path," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after a talk here, reducing the Fed's $85 billion-a-month bond buying program by a set amount until it reaches zero.

The Fed will consider its next policy moves in about two weeks when policymakers meet in Washington. Fisher is not a voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year, but will have a vote starting in January.