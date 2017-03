DALLAS Jan 14 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said Tuesday he wants to send markets a signal: the Fed, he said, will continue to cut its bond-buying program, as it began to last year.

"My objective," Fisher said after a speech here, is to reduce the Fed's bond-buying program, now at $75 billion a month, "to zero."

How fast that is done, he said, is up to the Fed's policy-setting committee.