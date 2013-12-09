UPDATE 2-Macau signals rebound as gambling revenues hit 2-year high in Feb
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
CHICAGO Dec 9 The Federal Reserve should not keep changing the goalposts for raising interest rates, a top Fed official said, just a week before the U.S. central bank convenes a policy-setting meeting where that possibility is likely to be discussed.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told an agricultural group in Chicago that the Fed's current threshold for considering a rate rise should stay at the current level of 6.5 percent unemployment.
He also reiterated his view that too-big-to-fail banks should be downsized, through market forces.
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump backed the use of tax credits to help people purchase health insurance in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, the first time he signaled support for a key component of House Republican proposals to replace Obamacare.
* Dollar ticks up as Fed comments spark March rate hike hopes