BRIEF-Taylor Morrison announces public offering of Class A common stock
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of Class A common stock
NEW YORK Nov 3 The Federal Reserve could very well raise interest rates before the time that investors are now predicting, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday, citing decent growth in the United States and top trading partners Mexico and Canada.
"I can foresee us raising rates before the markets seem to be discounting the time of our raising rates," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a so-called Shadow Open Market Committee forum. "It's a judgemental matter and we'll see." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of Class A common stock
* Xoma announces full repayment of hercules technology growth capital debt obligation
March 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.