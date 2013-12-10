By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 9 Long-term U.S. Treasury yields
have risen, suggesting that investors are expecting the Federal
Reserve to begin winding down its massive stimulus, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
Saying he will urge his colleagues at the Fed's
policy-setting meeting next week to begin trimming their
bond-buying program immediately, Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher said he wants to reduce bond buying to zero over a
"defined time frame" so that "the market will not be surprised."
The Fed is buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and
housing-backed securities to boost spending and hiring.
Fisher said he is worried that house prices are rising so
fast in some areas that they are becoming unaffordable.