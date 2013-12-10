CHICAGO Dec 9 Long-term U.S. Treasury yields have risen, suggesting that investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to begin winding down its massive stimulus, a top Fed official said on Monday.

Saying he will urge his colleagues at the Fed's policy-setting meeting next week to begin trimming their bond-buying program immediately, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said he wants to reduce bond buying to zero over a "defined time frame" so that "the market will not be surprised."

The Fed is buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and housing-backed securities to boost spending and hiring.

Fisher said he is worried that house prices are rising so fast in some areas that they are becoming unaffordable.