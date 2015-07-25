(Adds Fed releasing a new document because the inadvertently
released document was the wrong one; adds newly released actual
staff projections)
By Jason Lange and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, July 24 Staff economists at the
Federal Reserve expect a quarter-point U.S. interest rate
increase this year, according to forecasts the Fed mistakenly
published on its website in a gaffe that drew criticism about
its ability to keep secrets.
The rate forecast was included with a series of bearish
projections on U.S. economic growth and inflation that were
presented to policymakers at their June 16-17 meeting.
The disclosure of the sensitive information is the latest
blow to the Fed's reputation for secrecy around policy
deliberations.
Later on Friday evening, the Fed said the inadvertently
released document was not the correct document. It provided a
new table showing slightly lower outlooks for gross domestic
product and inflation in 2015, as well as other revisions.
Federal prosecutors are currently probing an alleged leak at
the Fed of market-sensitive information to a private financial
newsletter in 2012.
"It regrettably appears once again that proper internal
controls are not in place to safeguard confidential Federal
Reserve information," said Representative Jeb Hensarling of
Texas, a Republican who chairs the House Financial Services
Committee and is pressing Fed Chair Janet Yellen for documents
regarding the 2012 leak.
The Fed said in a statement that the forecasts were
"inadvertently" included in a computer file posted to its
website on June 29.
Fed officials said the disclosure was due to procedural
errors at a staff level and that the mistake was discovered on
Tuesday this week. The matter has been referred to the Fed's
inspector general.
The forecasts do not represent the views of the central
bankers who set interest rate policy. Those policymakers, many
based outside of Washington in regional Fed branches, create
their own forecasts, the most recent of which were released on
June 17.
But Board of Governors' staff views are sensitive and
influential enough that the Fed normally releases them about
five years after they were made.
ONE HIKE IN 2015
In the projections prepared in June, and in the revised
table released on Friday, the staff expected policymakers would
raise their benchmark interest rate, known as the Fed funds
rate, enough for it to average 0.35 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2015.
That implies one quarter-point hike this year, as the Fed
funds rate is currently hovering around 0.13 percent.
Analysts at JPMorgan and Barclays said this suggested the
staff expected a rate hike before a scheduled Dec. 15-16 policy
meeting. The Fed also has policy meetings scheduled for July
28-29, Sept. 16-17, and Oct. 27-28.
All but two of the Fed's 17 policymakers said last month
they think rates should rise in 2015. They were divided between
whether it would be best to raise rates once or twice this year.
The staff views were less optimistic about the economy than
several key policymaker forecasts.
In the revised projections, which stretched from 2015 to
2020, the staff did not expect inflation to ever reach the Fed's
2.0 percent target. By the fourth quarter of 2020, they saw the
PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation index rising
1.97 percent from a year earlier.
The Fed's staff also took a dimmer view of long-run economic
growth, expecting gross domestic product to expand 1.73 percent
in the year through the fourth quarter of 2020. The views of Fed
policymakers for long-term growth range from 1.8 percent to 2.5
percent.
The Fed goes to great lengths to manage the release of
sensitive information. Policymakers and staff avoid making
public comments just ahead of policy meetings, and the Fed makes
journalists turn in their phones before letting them into a
locked room to see a policy statement and prepare news stories
just before the interest rate decision is published
electronically.
A Department of Justice probe is looking into an analyst
note in 2012 that included details on a policy meeting before
that information was made public.
"It is baffling that these leaks continue to occur," said
Congressman Randy Neugebauer, a Texas Republican who chairs the
House subcommittee on financial institutions and consumer
credit.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Additional
reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Clive McKeef and Ken
Wills)