JUNE 21-22 FOMC: Minutes released on July 12:
"With the recent data on spending, income, production, and
labor market conditions mostly weaker than the staff had
anticipated at the time of the April FOMC meeting, the
near-term projection for the rate of increase in real gross
domestic product (GDP) was revised down. The effects of the
disaster in Japan and of higher commodity prices on the rate of
increase in real consumer spending were expected to hold down
U.S. real GDP growth in the near term, but those effects were
anticipated to be transitory. However, the staff also read the
incoming economic data as suggesting that the underlying pace
of the recovery was softer than they had previously
anticipated, and they marked down their outlook for economic
growth over the medium term. Nevertheless, the staff still
projected real GDP to increase at a moderate rate in the second
half of 2011 and in 2012, with the ongoing recovery in activity
receiving continued support from accommodative monetary policy,
further increases in credit availability, and anticipated
improvements in household and business confidence. The average
pace of real GDP growth was expected to be sufficient to bring
the unemployment rate down very slowly over the projection
period, and the jobless rate was anticipated to remain elevated
at the end of 2012.
"Although increases in consumer food and energy prices
slowed a bit in recent months, the continued step-up in core
consumer price inflation led the staff to raise slightly its
projection for core inflation over the coming quarters.
However, headline inflation was still expected to recede over
the medium term, as increases in food and energy prices and in
non-oil import prices were anticipated to ease further. As in
previous forecasts, the staff continued to project that core
consumer price inflation would remain relatively subdued over
the projection period, reflecting both stable long-term
inflation expectations and persistent slack in labor and
product markets."
APRIL 26-27 FOMC: Minutes released on May 18:
"With the recent data on spending somewhat weaker, on
balance, than the staff had expected at the time of the March
FOMC meeting, the staff revised down its projection for the
rate of increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) over the
first half of 2011. The effects from the disaster in Japan were
also anticipated to temporarily hold down real GDP growth in
the near term. Over the medium term, the staff's outlook for
the pace of economic growth was broadly similar to its previous
forecast: As in the March projection, the staff expected real
GDP to increase at a moderate rate through 2012, with the
ongoing recovery in activity receiving continued support from
accommodative monetary policy, increasing credit availability,
and further improvements in household and business confidence.
The average pace of GDP growth was expected to be sufficient to
gradually reduce the unemployment rate over the projection
period, though the jobless rate was anticipated to remain
elevated at the end of 2012.
"Recent increases in consumer food and energy prices,
together with the small uptick in core consumer price
inflation, led the staff to raise its near-term projection for
consumer price inflation. However, inflation was expected to
recede over the medium term, as food and energy prices were
anticipated to decelerate. As in previous forecasts, the staff
expected core consumer price inflation to remain subdued over
the projection period, reflecting stable longer-term inflation
expectations and persistent slack in labor and product
markets."