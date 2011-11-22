AUG 9 FOMC: Minutes released on Aug. 30:
"The information on economic activity received since the
June FOMC meeting was weaker than the staff had anticipated,
and the projection for real GDP growth in the second half of
2011 and in 2012 was marked down notably. Moreover, the lower
estimates of real GDP in recent years that were contained in
the annual revisions to the NIPA led the staff to lower its
estimate of potential GDP growth, both during recent years and
over the forecast period, and to mark down further the staff
forecast. The staff continued to expect some rebound in
economic activity in the near term as the Japan-related supply
chain disruptions in the motor vehicle sector eased. More
generally, the staff still projected real GDP to accelerate
gradually over the next year and a half, supported by
accommodative monetary policy, improved credit availability,
and a pickup in consumer and business sentiment. However, the
increase in real GDP was projected to be sufficient to reduce
slack in the labor market only slowly, and the unemployment
rate was expected to remain elevated at the end of 2012.
"The staff raised slightly its projection for inflation
during the second half of this year, as the upward pressure on
consumer prices from earlier increases in import and commodity
prices was expected to persist a little longer than previously
anticipated. But these influences were still expected to
dissipate in coming quarters, as was the temporary upward
pressure on motor vehicle prices from low inventories.
Moreover, the large increases in consumer energy and food
prices seen earlier this year were not expected to be repeated.
With long-run inflation expectations stable and substantial
slack expected to persist in labor and product markets, the
staff continued to expect prices to rise at a subdued pace in
2012."
JUNE 21-22 FOMC: Minutes released on July 12:
"With the recent data on spending, income, production, and
labor market conditions mostly weaker than the staff had
anticipated at the time of the April FOMC meeting, the
near-term projection for the rate of increase in real gross
domestic product (GDP) was revised down. The effects of the
disaster in Japan and of higher commodity prices on the rate of
increase in real consumer spending were expected to hold down
U.S. real GDP growth in the near term, but those effects were
anticipated to be transitory. However, the staff also read the
incoming economic data as suggesting that the underlying pace
of the recovery was softer than they had previously
anticipated, and they marked down their outlook for economic
growth over the medium term. Nevertheless, the staff still
projected real GDP to increase at a moderate rate in the second
half of 2011 and in 2012, with the ongoing recovery in activity
receiving continued support from accommodative monetary policy,
further increases in credit availability, and anticipated
improvements in household and business confidence. The average
pace of real GDP growth was expected to be sufficient to bring
the unemployment rate down very slowly over the projection
period, and the jobless rate was anticipated to remain elevated
at the end of 2012.
"Although increases in consumer food and energy prices
slowed a bit in recent months, the continued step-up in core
consumer price inflation led the staff to raise slightly its
projection for core inflation over the coming quarters.
However, headline inflation was still expected to recede over
the medium term, as increases in food and energy prices and in
non-oil import prices were anticipated to ease further. As in
previous forecasts, the staff continued to project that core
consumer price inflation would remain relatively subdued over
the projection period, reflecting both stable long-term
inflation expectations and persistent slack in labor and
product markets."