NEW YORK, July 24 Overseas central banks'
holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve posted their
biggest weekly drop in nearly six months to their lowest level
since May, Fed data released late Thursday showed.
The drop of $27.06 billion in the week ended July 22 lowered
the Fed's custody of U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities
for foreign official institutions to $3.326 trillion.
This was the biggest weekly drop in overseas debt holdings
with the U.S. central bank since a $27.42 billion fall in the
week ended Jan. 28.
The three-week decline in the Fed's custody holdings has
totaled $51.24 billion.
The latest fall in debt holdings among foreign central banks
was concentrated in Treasuries, which declined by $26.37
billion, the steepest since a $27.94 billion drop in the week
ended Jan. 28.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)