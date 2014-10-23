(Adds quotes, background)

NEW YORK Oct 23 Foreign central banks slashed their holdings of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal Reserve to their lowest level since May, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

Analysts said the decline in U.S. government bond holdings likely stemmed from a combination of factors including booking profits on the recent rally in Treasuries, and the dollar which hit a four-plus year peak earlier this month.

"Some central banks might be selling dollar to arrest its rise against their currencies. While export-oriented countries typically like a stronger dollar, they don't want it go up too fast because they could make some imports very expensive," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial.

Foreign central banks' holdings of Treasuries at the Fed fell $20.269 billion, which was the biggest weekly decline in seven months, to $2.961 trillion in the week ended Oct. 22.

Overseas official holdings of Treasuries declined for a fifth straight week, totaling $69 billion.

Their stakes in U.S. agency debt declined $1.442 billion in the latest week to $288.081 billion.

Their combined holdings of U.S. debt at the central bank contracted by $21.908 billion to $3.291 trillion.

The decline in Treasuries holdings in recent weeks suggested a reversal of what happened in August when there was a $11.4 billion in net foreign official inflows in U.S. assets.

It also coincided with the recent pullback in the greenback. The dollar index which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies gained 7.7 percent in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly rise in six years. It was down 0.08 percent so far in the fourth quarter.

The Treasuries market has rallied since mid-September on global economic worries and anxiety about the spreading of the Ebola virus and Islamic State-led fighting in the Middle East.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to a 16-month low last week at 1.865 percent before rebounding to 2.277 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Andre Grenon and Andrew Hay)