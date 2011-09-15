NEW YORK, Sept 15 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $10.94 billion in the week ended Sept 14, to stand at $3.463 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $12.2 billion to stand at $2.730 trillion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, rose by $1.24 billion to stand at $733.4 billion.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own over a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)