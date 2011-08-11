BRIEF-OHB says MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $3.823 billion in the week ended Aug 10 to stand at $3.476 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $5.855 billion to stand at $2.742 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, fell by $2.032 billion to stand at $734.1 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own over a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
The full Fed report can be found on: here
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 9 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will cut spot purchases of liquefied natural gas in the next fiscal year as it is getting supplies under a long-term deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for imports from Australia's Gorgon project, the company's chief executive Prabhat Singh said on Thursday.