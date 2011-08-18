NEW YORK Aug 18 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose by $8.825 billion in the week ended August 17, to stand at $3.485 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $10.592 billion to stand at $2.752 trillion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, fell by $1.767 billion to stand at $732.3 billion.

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own over a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)