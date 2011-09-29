NEW YORK, Sept 29 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central
bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $34.2 billion in the week ended
Sept 28, to stand at $3.422 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $25.3 billion to stand
at $2.697 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, fell
by $8.9 billion to stand at $725.4 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own more
than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are
the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)