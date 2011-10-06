NEW YORK, Oct 6 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $3.833 billion in the week ended Oct 5, to stand at $3.418 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $201 million to stand at $2.697 trillion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, fell by $3.63 billion to stand at $721.8 billion.

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years, and own over a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)