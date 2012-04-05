NEW YORK, April 5 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve ro se in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks r ose $15.039 billion i n the week ended Ap ril 4, to stand at $3 .489 t rillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt r ose by $16.349 billion t o stand at $2 .757 tr illion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fe ll by $1.310 billion to stand at $73 3 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here