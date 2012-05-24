NEW YORK May 24 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $16.841 billion in the week ended May 23, to stand at $3.510 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $3.877 billion to stand at $2.789 trillion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose by $12.965 billion to stand at $721.4 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

