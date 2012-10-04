NEW YORK Oct 4 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fe ll i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $ 9 billion i n the week ended Oct. 3, to stand at $3 . 6 tr illion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt f ell by $ 1 0.3 billion t o stand at $2 . 9 tr illion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, ro se by $1. 3 bil lion to stand at $70 5 bil lion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

