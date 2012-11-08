NEW YORK Nov 8 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $5.344 billion in the week ended Nov. 7, to stand at $3.611 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $5.136 billion to stand at $2.915 trillion.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell by $208 million to stand at $696 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

