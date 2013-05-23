NEW YORK May 23 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $670 million in the week ended May
22, to stand at $3.3 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $2 billion to stand at
$3.0 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $2.5 billion to stand at $307 billion.
The Fed said its holdings of so-called "other" securities
held in custody and reported at face value fell by $127 million
to stand at $38.3 billion. These securities include
non-marketable U.S. Treasury securities, supranationals,
corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and commercial paper.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.