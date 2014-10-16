BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed to resolve lawsuit
* Parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed with court settlement saying reached to resolve consolidated shareholder lawsuit
NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) -
* Largo announces waiver of capitalization condition by banks
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction