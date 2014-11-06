NEW YORK Nov 6 Foreign central banks replenished their stockpile of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal Reserve for the first time in seven weeks, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

Their holdings of Treasuries jumped $30 billion to $2.986 trillion in the week ended Nov. 5 from the prior week's $2.956 trillion, which was the lowest level since May.

Overseas official holdings of Treasuries had fallen for sixth straight weeks, totaling $74 billion.

Their stakes in U.S. agency debt edged up to $284.9 billion in the latest week from $284.7 billion.

Their combined holdings of U.S. debt at the central bank increased to $3.312 trillion from $3.282 trillion the previous week.

Analysts have said the decline in U.S. government bond holdings likely stemmed from a combination of factors including booking profits on the recent rally in Treasuries and foreign central banks reducing their Treasuries stakes in an attempt to stall their currencies' depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.7 percent on Thursday at 88.014 after reaching 88.032 earlier, which was its highest since June 2010.

On Wednesday, Russia's central bank said it stopped its multi-billion dollar daily interventions to support the rouble which has sagged due to Western sanctions and falling oil revenues.

On Thursday, the rouble fell to an all-time low against the dollar to 44.81 roubles per dollar before retracing to 46.82 roubles per dollar in late U.S. trading.

Russia was the 12th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries with $118.1 billion at the end of August, according to Treasury Department data.

