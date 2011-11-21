Nov 21 The Federal Reserve can push down long-term borrowing costs by signaling short-term interest rates will stay near zero for longer than otherwise expected, a study of the Fed's recent bond-buying program shows.

The study, published on Monday in the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's latest Economic Letter, may bolster the arguments of those inside the U.S. central bank who want to give clearer guidance on the likely future path of interest rates.

Conventional wisdom has it that the Fed's purchase of $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to boost the economy since 2008 lowered borrowing costs by reducing the supply of those securities, pushing bond prices up and yields down.

The Fed's first round of bond-buying lowered 10-year Treasury yields by as much as one percentage point, one widely cited study shows.

But about half of that effect came from market expectations that the Fed would likely need to keep rates low for longer than earlier thought, according to the study published Monday by Glenn Rudebusch, the San Francisco Fed's head of research, and economist Michael Bauer.

"Even with the federal funds rate at the zero lower bound, forward guidance can be a useful tool in the conduct of monetary policy that can complement other unconventional monetary policy measures," they wrote in the Letter.

The Fed has recently stepped up its used of forward guidance. It has kept rates near zero for more than three years, and in August signaled it will keep them there until at least mid-2013, the first time it offered a specific time-frame for its low-rate policy.

But many Fed officials want to give markets a more detailed understanding of what economic conditions would be needed to trigger a rate hike, although agreement on the specifics appears to be elusive.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, for instance, has suggested keeping rates low until unemployment -- now at 9 percent -- falls to 7 percent, or inflation threatens to top 3 percent.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams has said he wants to see the Fed adopt a broader blueprint for future rate policy that also incorporates the rate of improvement in unemployment and gross domestic product. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)