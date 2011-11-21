Nov 21 The Federal Reserve can push down
long-term borrowing costs by signaling short-term interest
rates will stay near zero for longer than otherwise expected, a
study of the Fed's recent bond-buying program shows.
The study, published on Monday in the Federal Reserve Bank
of San Francisco's latest Economic Letter, may bolster the
arguments of those inside the U.S. central bank who want to
give clearer guidance on the likely future path of interest
rates.
Conventional wisdom has it that the Fed's purchase of $2.3
trillion in long-term securities to boost the economy since
2008 lowered borrowing costs by reducing the supply of those
securities, pushing bond prices up and yields down.
The Fed's first round of bond-buying lowered 10-year
Treasury yields by as much as one percentage point, one widely
cited study shows.
But about half of that effect came from market
expectations that the Fed would likely need to keep rates low
for longer than earlier thought, according to the study
published Monday by Glenn Rudebusch, the San Francisco Fed's
head of research, and economist Michael Bauer.
"Even with the federal funds rate at the zero lower bound,
forward guidance can be a useful tool in the conduct of
monetary policy that can complement other unconventional
monetary policy measures," they wrote in the Letter.
The Fed has recently stepped up its used of forward
guidance. It has kept rates near zero for more than three
years, and in August signaled it will keep them there until at
least mid-2013, the first time it offered a specific time-frame
for its low-rate policy.
But many Fed officials want to give markets a more detailed
understanding of what economic conditions would be needed to
trigger a rate hike, although agreement on the specifics
appears to be elusive.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, for instance, has
suggested keeping rates low until unemployment -- now at 9
percent -- falls to 7 percent, or inflation threatens to top 3
percent.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams has said he wants
to see the Fed adopt a broader blueprint for future rate policy
that also incorporates the rate of improvement in unemployment
and gross domestic product.
