CHICAGO Oct 5 Traders of futures tied to short-term U.S. interest rates added to bets the Federal Reserve may ease up on its bond-buying stimulus program earlier than expected after a government report showed surprising signs of an improving labor market.

Rate futures expiring in mid-2014 extended losses after the report showed the September unemployment rate fell to 7.8 percent from 8.1 percent in August. A decline in rate futures suggests traders are pricing in a higher chance of an earlier rate hike.

Last month the Fed launched a new round of asset purchases, saying it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities a month and not stop its securities-buying program until the outlook for the labor market has improved substantially.

In an effort to lock in expectations for low rates even after the economy begins to strengthen, it also said it expects to keep rates low through at least mid-2015.

Traders still see a first Fed overnight interest-rate hike in April 2015, based on an analysis of fed funds futures trading published online by CME Group Inc. The Fed has held the target at near zero since December 2008.