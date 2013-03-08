March 8 Traders of short-term U.S. interest
rates brought forward their expectations for the timing of the
Federal Reserve's first rate hike into late 2014, after a U.S.
government report showed the unemployment rate fell to a
four-year low in February.
Fed funds futures contracts fell after the report, which
showed U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs, more than the 160,000
expected. The jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent, from 7.9
percent.
Before the Fed released its policy statement, futures prices
suggested they saw the Fed first hiking rates in January 2015,
based on contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of
Trade.
The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending
between banks at near zero since December 2008 and says it plans
to keep it there as long as the U.S. unemployment rate remains
above 6.5 percent.
Rate futures contracts fall when traders see a greater
chance the Fed will hike rates sooner.