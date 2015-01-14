Jan 14 Fed fund futures prices surged on
Wednesday morning, suggesting financial markets expect the U.S.
Federal Reserve to hold off on raising interest rates until late
2015 at the earliest, as December retail sales data came in
lower than expected and a dramatic drop in copper prices was
seen as reflecting a weakening outlook for the global economy.
The earliest contract to price in more than a 50 percent
probability of the Fed making its first interest rate increase
since 2006 is now October, according to CME FedWatch.
Previously, September had been priced in as the most likely
launch point.
Economists polled by Reuters last week following
stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls gains for December had seen
June as the month when the Fed will raise rates.
Futures contracts were rallying across the board. The
September contract was at the highest since late October
and the July contract at the highest since Dec. 1.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)