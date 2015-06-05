* Traders had expected the Fed to wait until December
* No chance of a rate hike in June, traders still say
By Ann Saphir
June 5 After an unexpected surge in U.S. job
gains in May, traders are now betting the Federal Reserve will
start raising interest rates as soon as October, and will make a
second increase early next year.
Traders see a 53-percent chance that the first Fed rate hike
will come at the Fed's second-to-last meeting of the year, based
on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its
Fed funds futures contracts. They see a better-than-even chance
that the Fed will have chalked up two rate increases by its
January meeting, the same contracts suggest.
Before Friday's report on May jobs, traders appeared
convinced that the Fed would need to wait until at least
December and perhaps into next year before removing any of its
monetary policy accommodation.
An October rate hike had been given worse than even odds,
based on the fed funds futures contracts.
"A lot of people have been saying 2016 lately, but now if
this continues it's likely to pull that back well back into
2015," said Russell Price, a senior economist at Ameriprise
Financial in Troy, Michigan.
Traders of fed funds futures still discount a September rate
hike, the timing preferred by most Wall Street economists, with
contracts pricing in just a 34-percent chance of a rate hike
then.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 5.5 percent in May, from
5.4 percent a month earlier, but investors saw the increase as a
sign of labor market strength because it reflected growing
optimism over jobs as more people who had been sidelined
launched back into the job hunt.
Payrolls increased by 280,000, the biggest gain this year.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008, and has said it will wait until it sees continued
improvement in the labor market and stronger signs that annual
inflation is headed back toward the Fed's 2-percent target
before raising rates.
The jobs report showed hourly wages rose 2.3 percent, the
strongest showing since August 2013. Still, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen has said she would see wage gains of 3 percent to 4
percent as signaling a healthy job market.
Fed policymakers are set to meet June 16-17, and traders see
no chance they will change policy then, based on the futures
contracts.
Starting next week economists at all 12 regional Fed banks
and at the Fed's Washington headquarters begin an intensive
review of the latest data, including Friday's report, as
policymakers develop fresh economic forecasts to help shape
their decision-making.
Fed officials had sounded increasingly dovish in recent days
as they worried about the lack of a snapback in consumer
spending from the first-quarter economic slowdown.
