Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
July 2 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose on Thursday as traders stuck to bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates just once this year, in December, after a weaker-than-expected government report on U.S. jobs.
Futures contracts show that traders still see December as the first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.
Traders see a 51 percent chance of a December rate hike, down from 57 percent just before the report was published. The report showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in June and May, and a drop in the unemployment rate reflected an exit of workers from the labor force.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.