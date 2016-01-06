Jan 6 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts added to gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, when it raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since the financial crisis.

Gains in rate futures prices means traders are pricing in slower rate hikes next year.

The minutes made clear that some Fed officials will be wary of raising rates anymore unless higher inflation materializes, a prospect that has seemed to recede in recent days as oil prices sink.

Fed funds futures contracts show that traders still expect the Fed to raise rates at least twice in 2016, but are reducing bets on a third hike by December. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)