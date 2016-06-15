(Updates market expectations, adds analyst comment)
By Ann Saphir
June 15 Traders of U.S. short-term interest rate
futures on Wednesday bet the Federal Reserve will wait until
next year before raising interest rates again, after the U.S.
central bank indicated it would raise borrowing costs less
aggressively than earlier projected.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged after its two-day
meeting, and signaled that most policymakers still see two rate
hikes by the end of this year. But it cut its growth forecasts
and signaled that next year it will only raise rates three
times, rather than the four times officials had projected in
March.
"The change in the rate path is extremely dramatic given that
the only big change in the data between April and now was a very
weak May employment print," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank in New York.
Traders now see next February as the first policy-setting
meeting when the odds of a rate hike are better than even.
Before the Fed ended its meeting, traders saw a 21 percent
chance of a rate hike in July and a 35 percent chance of a rate
hike in September, and a 51 percent chance of a hike in
December.
