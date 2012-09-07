CHICAGO, Sept 7 Traders of short-term U.S.
interest-rates added to bets Friday that the Federal Reserve
will keep rates near zero until at least the second quarter of
2015 after a disappointing government jobs report.
Traders now put the chances of a January 2015 hike in the
Fed's target for overnight lending between banks at 42 percent,
down from 52 percent before the report, according to a CME Group
analysis of trading in fed funds futures on its Chicago Board of
Trade.
April 2015 marks the first meeting at which short-term
interest-rate traders see the Fed as more likely to raise rates
than not, with futures prices suggesting they see a 58 percent
chance of a hike then.
The U.S. Labor Department reported that employers added
96,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, less than the 125,000
economists expected.
Even before the lackluster report, economists expected Fed
officials to ease monetary policy when they meet next week, most
likely by pushing further out the U.S. central bank's guidance
on how long rates will stay exceptionally low.
Since January of this year, the Fed has said it expects to
need to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero through at
least late 2014.