June 19 Traders of short-term U.S. interest rate
futures do not expect the Federal Reserve to lift its target for
short-term borrowing costs until early 2015 after the central
bank said on Wednesday it would keep up its bond-buying program
to help the economy.
Fed funds futures contracts added to losses after the Fed
issued its statement at the close of its regular two-day
policy-setting meeting.
The Fed said it will continue buying assets until there is
substantial improvement in the labor market outlook, and said it
would keep rates low until unemployment falls to at least 6.5
percent as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.5
percent.
Futures prices before the statement suggested traders saw
about a 51 percent chance of a rate hike in January 2015. After
the statement the figure stood at 52 percent, according to CME
Group's Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the
price of fed fund futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Traders gave a 42 percent chance of a hike in December 2014.
The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending
between banks near zero since December 2008.