(Corrects to show October 2014 seen as first Fed rate hike)

July 5 Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures were pricing in a first rate hike from the Federal Reserve in late 2014 after a government report on Friday showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June.

Fed funds futures contracts added to losses after the report, which showed U.S. employers added 195,000 jobs. The futures contracts fall in price when traders see a bigger chance of an earlier Fed rate hike.

Futures prices after the report continued to suggest traders expect a rate hike in October 2014, according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of fed fund futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)