Dec 6 Interest rate futures prices fell after
Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report but
have not yet shifted market expectations away from the summer of
2015 as the earliest time frame for the Federal Reserve to begin
a rate-hike regime.
Prices on the July 2015 Fed Funds futures contract
were down 2 basis points at 99.69 in morning trading on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That lifted the market-implied
probability for a Fed rate hike at its two-day meeting ending
July 29, 2015, to around 60 percent from 55 percent on Thursday,
according to the CME's FedWatch website.
Chances of a hike at the June 16-17, 2015, meeting increased
to 44 percent from around 39 percent the day before, FedWatch
showed.