Sept 24U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen signaled the U.S. central bank is still on track for a
rate hike this year, prompting traders to adjust their bets.
Fed funds futures contracts now show that traders are
boosting bets the Fed will start raising rates in January 2016.
Before Yellen's comments, traders saw March as the first Fed
meeting where a rate hike is more likely than not. They had
moved expectations out to next year after the Fed last week
decided to leave rates near zero where they have been since
December 2008.
