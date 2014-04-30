(Adds dropped word "percent" in 2nd paragraph)
April 30 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve said it will continue to wind down its bond-buying
program, with traders keeping in place their bets the Fed will
wait until July 2015 before raising rates.
The contracts show markets are assigning a roughly 69
percent chance of a first Fed rate hike in July 2015, based on
CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
The Fed has targeted short-term rates of between zero and
0.25 percent since December 2008, and has promised to keep them
there for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying
program.
