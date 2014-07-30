BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts barely budged Wednesday after the Federal Reserve wrapped up a two-day meeting with a nod to firmer inflation, as traders kept bets the Fed will raise rates in mid-2015.
The contracts show markets are assigning a roughly 61 percent chance of a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate-hike expectations using its fed funds futures contracts.
Before the report traders saw a 60 percent chance of a June 2015 rate hike. Traders saw about a 44 percent chance of a hike at the April 2015 meeting both before and after the report
The Fed has targeted short-term benchmark interest rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008 and has said it would keep them there for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying program. It is on track to wind down its bond-buying program in October. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.