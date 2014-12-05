Dec 5 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped after a government report showed U.S. employers added many more jobs than expected last month, prompting traders to bet the Federal Reserve will raise rates earlier in 2015 than formerly thought.

The contracts now show that traders see a better-than-even chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the report, traders saw September 2015 as the first likely rate hike.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)