June 5 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts dropped on Friday as traders scrambled to move forward
bets on the first rate hike from the Federal Reserve, after a
government report showed U.S. employers hired more than
expected, and wages jumped.
The futures contracts show that traders see a 54 percent
chance that the first Fed rate hike will come this October,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using
its Fed funds futures contracts.
Traders saw a 44 percent chance of an October rate hike just
before the jobs report, and had been betting on a December rate
hike.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)