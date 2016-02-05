Feb 5 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts slipped on Friday after a government report showed
hourly wages surged and the unemployment rate dropped to an
eight-year low in January.
Traders took the report as a sign of labor market strength
that could lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates somewhat
earlier than they previously expected.
Fed funds futures contracts show that traders are pricing in
a 40 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will next raise
rates in December, up from 20 percent earlier. Before the report
they expected the Fed to wait until will into next year before
raising rates.
